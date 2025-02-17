The Cult of the Entrepreneur

Waterhouse documents how small-business advocates and lobbyists like the National Federation of Small Business denigrated the New Deal order and gathered together to push their interests, which mostly coalesced around fighting any increase in the minimum wage. Jimmy Carter’s brother, Billy, was a news fixture representing the beleaguered small business, claiming to reporters, “Every time the minimum wage goes up, we have to lay off a few more people.” The Washington Post in the 1980s noted that politicians no longer thought of small business as weak and unorganized. “Members on both sides of the aisle recognize that small-business owners are numerous, well-organized and very combative,” the Post said. By the 1980s, the odd coalition had quickly raised a dormant idea to an American shibboleth. Reagan praised the “entrepreneur” 186 times in speeches, by one account.

The irony, not entirely explored by either book, is that while the Reagan administration and every administration from then on was praising small business and the entrepreneur, they were also dismantling the antitrust regulations that kept large corporations restrained. They were talking out of both sides of their mouths, encouraging the growth and power of the massive corporations while symbolically propping up the little guy. It explains a core contradiction of the entrepreneur: why poster-boy businessmen who are bursting with entrepreneurial spirit (like a Mark Zuckerberg or a Steve Jobs) quickly became monopolists who then closed the door and dragged up the ladder on millions of future small-business owners. You can’t praise the entrepreneur, the self-starter, and the small business while doing nothing about the scourge of corporate concentration.

This points to another issue of the promotion of small business and entrepreneurship: It doesn’t present a sound economic argument. As Waterhouse points out, even though politicians have come to recite the phrase “small business is the backbone of the economy” like it is the gospel, there is little evidence that it provides any more job growth or innovation than large corporations do. Most people work for medium- and large-scale enterprises. According to the 2019 census, over 60 percent of people work for companies with over 50 employees. Entrepreneurialism is not the lived experience of most Americans, nor should it be. “There is no economic evidence that a firm’s size has much to do with its economic success or its ability to create jobs,” Waterhouse writes. After the 1980s, he says later, “The notion that small business was the key to innovation and job creation ... became one of the most persistent myths of the late twentieth century.”