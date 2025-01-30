Transcript: Trump’s Chaos Strategy Is Already Blowing Up in His Face

What we know is that procurement of an object like an aircraft carrier is not federal financial assistance. However, the purchase of services is sometimes federal financial assistance, and sometimes not. As a consequence, you had every agency in the federal government switching off every switch it could because nobody really knows which falls into which category. It was utter mayhem.

Sargent: Not only that but it’s clearly illegal. I want to read a line from your piece, “No president in history, not even Trump in his first term, ever logged so many illegal actions in so short a time.” So we’ve got the purge of inspectors general, which was likely illegal designed to make it a whole lot easier to be really profoundly corrupt at the agencies. We’ve got the threat to prosecute state officials who refuse to implement Trump’s mass deportations; that was clearly legally ungrounded. And now this effort to usurp congressional power and turn off federal spending that Trump doesn’t like—clearly illegal. I really do think we haven’t seen an effort to consolidate power quite like this one, have we, Tim? Beyond the whole question of what the role of chaos is, there’s a mechanical effort to consolidate power unlike anything we’ve seen.

Noah: Right. And there’s even more impeachable offenses that you didn’t mention. You mentioned one or two that I hadn’t mentioned. As I said in my piece, it’s become kind of a parlor game. How many are there at this point, nine days in? But it looks like he’s doing more than he really is, and Trump thrives on the playacting part of being president. He says he’s done things that he hasn’t done, claims credit for things that he can’t claim credit for. And you’re seeing that here.