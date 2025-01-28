The Reason Why Donald Trump Shut Down His Government

The latest impeachable offense committed by history’s only twice-impeached American president is the issuing of a January 27 memorandum ordering the suspension, by 5 p.m. Tuesday, of all Federal financial assistance grants excepting Medicare, Social Security, and any grants issued directly to individuals. This, along with several earlier executive orders, including one to block funds to mitigate climate change under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, violates the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which says the president can’t block the spending of dollars that Congress appropriates without the approval of Congress. This is not a close legal call. Trump’s previous violation of this law concerning aid to Ukraine prompted Trump’s first impeachment eleven months into his first term.

As I write, the whole world is trying to figure out precisely what spending was blocked by the January 27 memo now mooted (though only temporarily) by Judge Loren AliKhan of the D.C. district court. The 1977 Federal Grant and Cooperative Agreement Act makes a distinction between federal financial assistance and procurement, guaranteeing that the billions we pay Northrup Grumman to build Ford Class aircraft carriers that we don’t need will continue unabated. But there are ambiguities. When the federal government buys goods, that’s procurement. When it buys services, that’s maybe federal financial assistance and maybe procurement. Not even Matthew J. Vaeth, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, who put his name on the January 27 memo, likely has a very clear understanding of where the dividing line is. Nor does Russell Vought, Trump’s yet-unconfirmed OMB nominee, who almost certainly dictated the memo to Vaeth. (On Tuesday a White House spokesperson all but confirmed Vought was running this operation.)

Vought also probably doesn’t care what the distinction is. That’s because, as with most Trump policies announced during the past week, the goal is to manufacture crisis to help Trump consolidate power. It’s a very old trick out of the authoritarian playbook—one that’s already prompted Politico editor John F. Harris, appallingly, to call Trump “the greatest American figure of his era.”