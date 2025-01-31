How RFK Jr. Helped Democrats Get Their Act Together

It’s been a target-rich environment for Democrats’ anger. Kennedy Jr.’s conspiracy theorizing about vaccines, his lack of evident qualifications, his role in numerous deadly public health emergencies, his basic lack of competence, and his overall fecklessness have all been themes. The hearings have forced Kennedy Jr. to admit he once claimed that Lyme disease was likely to have been a “military engineered bioweapon” and that he had once suggested that “exposure to pesticides causes children to become transgender.”

“It doesn’t matter what you come here and say that isn’t true, that’s not reflective of what you really believe,” Democratic Senator Michael Bennet said in one exchange with Kennedy. “Because unlike other jobs we’re confirming around this place this is a job where [it’s] life and death.” That is the crux of the Democratic case and it’s a strong one. At the same time, other Democrats have worked to open a wedge between Kennedy, Jr., and other Republicans, zeroing on the nominee’s seemingly convenient recent adoption of anti-abortion viewpoints. Kennedy Jr., these attacks make clear, cannot be trusted as anyone’s ally. If Republican senators are willing to set aside his vaccine skepticism because he is pitching himself as an ally on abortion, Democrats are making it very clear he cannot be trusted on this or anything. He is, at all times, guided only by his own quackery.

Democrats have an opportunity to build on these hearings. Kennedy Jr.’s appeal is largely built around a pitch to cranks: He’s a whack job and skeptic of modern medicine who pushes ridiculous ideas about vaccines causing autism and the water turning kids gay. But parts of his approach to Big Pharma and Big Agriculture are worth co-opting. Kennedy Jr.’s distrust of these companies is mostly a silly affectation—he sees them as part of a sinister cabal pushing evil vaccines. But there are elements of his critique that ring true, particularly when it comes to processed food and other chemicals. When faced with someone who is actually skeptical of corporate power, as happened during an exchange with Sanders on Thursday, he wilts.