Parenthood

Look at how naturally the parties fell into their respective roles with the onset of war. “This will not stand!” the Republican president declared last summer in stern paterfamilias fashion. “At this very moment,” Texas Senator Phil Gramm wrote to GOP contributors as Desert Storm swirled, “President Bush is bravely bearing burdens that would crush a lesser man.” While Daddy faced burdens, Mommy had concerns. “While we are all deeply concerned about the crisis in the Gulf,” DNC chair Ron Brown told party activists a week later, “I don’t believe that we can be paralyzed by that concern.” Democrats rarely questioned Bush’s gung-ho worldview, much less advanced one of their own. After all the big decisions had been made and with a half-million troops deployed, all Mommy could do was stand at the doorway wringing her hands and wondering whether Daddy might be acting too rashly.

The Democrats’ paralysis ended with the first sign of truce. With the troops heading stateside, the Mommy party suddenly found itself with a familiar role to play: it pushed through a welcome-home tray of educational, medical, child care, counseling, and family separation benefits faster than Harriet Nelson used to offer Cokes and cookies. But when it came time for the victorious commander in chief to address the relieved Congress on what needed doing back on the home front, all George Bush could think to mention was a brace of bills dealing with highways and crime—guy stuff.

The differences between our two political parents were showcased to dazzling effect at two partisan retreats this year. A meeting of liberal Democrats in Chantilly, Virginia, on January 26—ten days into the Persian Gulf war—focused on matters close to home: health care, employment fairness, reproductive rights. The subtext of the confab, called by Ohio Senator Howard Metzenbaum, was to resist efforts by the slightly macho Democratic Leadership Council to add “daddy” issues, like national security and economic growth, to the party agenda. A handout implored attendees not to stray beyond the water’s edge but to stay fixed on domestic social worries like “national health programs.” The only buzz-phrase on the agenda that touched foreign policy was the predictable call to “Cut the Military Budget.”