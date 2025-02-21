Green Berets and Reaper Drones: Trump’s Shadow War in Mexico

As President Donald Trump ridicules Volodomyr Zelenskiy as a “dictator” who spent “$350 billion dollars... to go into a war that couldn’t be won,” it’s obvious that his administration is shifting resources away from Ukraine, where U.S. aid has been central to helping the country beat back a Russian invasion that began nearly three years ago.

That doesn’t mean that Trump is pulling back from the world, however. U.S. war planners are increasingly focused on containing China in the Pacific. But Trump’s bellicose rhetoric on immigration and his fixation on the southern border are also leading the Pentagon somewhere the military hasn’t gone in over a century: Mexico, where soldiers are already being sent to help the fight against paramilitary drug cartels. Green Berets are currently in the country, training Mexican troops while American drones have been spotted in cartel territory. The American military has quietly but dramatically increased its footprint south of the border in the early days of Trump’s term. If this trend continues, experts fear it could lead to an official US military campaign in Mexico.