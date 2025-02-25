Transcript: Trump’s Angry Defense of Musk Goes Awry at Nutball Presser

Sargent: It really seems like things are going south rather quickly for these guys, doesn’t it? We did have a bit of a honeymoon. There was some good polling for him at the outset, but then a number of polls found majority disapproval of Trump’s performance, never mind Musk’s, which polls even worse. It seems to me that this whole thing has really gotten out of hand very quickly. And I don’t understand where Trump’s political team is. They seem to be completely absent. These are obviously pretty hardheaded people like Susie Wiles, his chief of staff, who were on the campaign and frankly did a pretty damn good job. I hate to admit it, but they did. I don’t know where they are on this. It seems like they’re just completely MIA.

Milligan: Yes, I wondered about that myself. We can talk about the Russia developments as well. The United States siding with Russia today at the United Nations was pretty embarrassing. And I agree that most people are going to be more moved by the economy and whether they lost their job or family member lost her job because of DOGE, but it’s a pretty dramatic thing. And when they had a meeting in the Oval Office and invited the press in—well, except for the AP—Macron actually took Trump’s arm to correct him when Trump said, You made loans, you’re going to get paid back, and we’re not going to get paid back. Macron took his arm and interrupted him and said, No, and corrected him and talked about how they paid for 60 percent of the effort.

There was another scene in that meeting that was weird and creepy where Trump actually put his hand on Macron’s knee and Macron picked it up and moved it over to Trump—and Trump kept trying to push it back. I don’t know whether that was trying to make it look like they were besties or what, but it was a really weird dominating scene.