The “Daddy” Party Is Scaring the Hell Out of the Family

None of this fully accounts for the abject cruelty underpinning President Donald Trump’s first month back in office. He immediately froze foreign aid and moved to eviscerate the U.S. Agency for International Development, which helps alleviate hunger, improve health care, and provides disaster relief in the poorest parts of the world; food was left to rot in ports and warehouses around the globe. He slashed grants for medical research (a federal court has put a stop to it for now), imperiling work on cancer and infectious diseases. He engineered a mass firing of as many as 220,000 federal employees that is ongoing as you read this, with tens of thousands having received impersonal termination notices.

Forget stern-but-loving Daddy. Trump’s GOP is downright belligerent: the Daddy who berates umpires at Little League games and makes his own kid cry for dropping a fly ball, who other parents won’t carpool with because he flips the bird while cutting off motorists. “What we have now is a violent father, and a father to be feared. The one to whom other parents always go, ‘Who the hell is that guy?’” said scholar Matthew MacWilliams, author of the book On Fascism: 12 Lessons From American History.

Trump acolyte Tucker Carlson gave an accurate (if creepy) preview of this abusive, menacing Daddy at a Georgia rally weeks before the election. “Dad comes home, and he’s pissed!” Carlson said to a cheering crowd. “When dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now.’… And no, it’s not going to hurt me more than it hurts you. No, it’s not. I’m not going to lie. It’s going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. And you earned this. You’re getting a vigorous spanking because you’ve been a bad girl, and it has to be this way.’”