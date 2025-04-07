What America Can Learn From the Americas

Grandin has since written many books that have, in different ways, explored these dynamics of power, control, and resistance. In Empire’s Workshop—written during the presidency of George W. Bush—he described the ways that U.S. interactions with Latin America set the stage for its interventions across the world, including in the cruel war on terrorism. In Fordlandia, he wrote a history of the Ford Motor Company’s failed effort to re-create Dearborn in the Amazon. In the Trump era, The End of the Myth won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for its examination of the idea of the frontier in U.S. history—framing the country’s need for endless expansion, through genocide and war, as a myth that ended with Trump’s border wall with Mexico.

America, América is the culmination of these efforts and themes, bringing them together in an expansive continental history. The ground Grandin covers is vast, all the way from the Spanish conquest to the present of both North and South America. As he skillfully draws together connections and interactions, he focuses most on what he describes as the “New World’s long history of ideological and ethical contestation.” It is a story in which ideals of universal humanism coming from the South run up against individualism and domination from the North. In the rare times when the United States allowed itself to be constrained by Latin American humanism, Grandin argues, everyone was better off. This is an important story, and too often neglected. But it can also be too simple.

Grandin’s effort to trace the contribution of Latin America to a tradition of universal, democratic humanism begins with the life of Bartolomé de las Casas. Scarcely 10 years after the first voyage commanded by Christopher Columbus made landfall in the Caribbean in 1492, the Spanish crown engaged in a significant colonization effort, including both conquest and clergy. Bartolomé de las Casas began with one and ended as the other. Seville-born Las Casas settled in Hispaniola in 1502, where he accepted an encomienda (a grant of land and native labor) and participated in attacks on native communities. But what Las Casas witnessed there, and as the Spanish spread further throughout the Caribbean and the American mainland, changed him. The island’s population died of disease, overwork, murder, and grief. What could justify such a thing?