Transcript: Trump Hit by Brutal Poll as Panicked GOPers Nix Town Halls

Sargent: There is a debate among Democrats right now over whether focusing on costs and kitchen table stuff is enough. A lot of the more moderate Democrats seem to want to do that, but there is a strong argument for taking on Trump and Musk and Republicans more forcefully over the nonstop law breaking, the profound unfitness of Trump’s new cabinet figures, the havoc they’re all unleashing by hacking away viciously at the federal government. Chris Murphy has been in that latter camp urging a more aggressive stance on some of that stuff. I think I agree with him. Where are you on all this?

Bates: I think that the way that Trump is abusing the rule of law and dividing Americans against each other is disgusting, and I think that what we have to do is remember that we need to make a case to folks who may not feel that way off the bat. What we need to do is try to reach them. And that means listening to them about what their top priorities are. Most Americans’ top priority is almost always going to be: How can I create a better financial future for my family? And there is a way that you can do that that also addresses a lot of these abuses for which there is a cost. But what we need to remember is there are a lot of parallels between now and 2017. I worked at the Democratic Super PAC American Bridge that cycle leading their House races arm; we took back the House, and it was because the American people hated the idea of costing millions their health care and driving up premiums so rich folks could get a tax cut. And of course, we were able to stop that, but we focused on it. We also focused on how his only legislative “accomplishment” was blowing up the deficit with tax welfare for rich people.

We were disciplined. We did not take his bait. We were aware that if he was talking about something else, it’s because he wanted us to. We stayed concentrated on what people thought should be front of mind for their leaders: their costs, their bottom line. And that builds a credibility that will then get them to take you seriously about some of these other threats. And there are profound costs to corruption. A good example of this is Trump likes to talk a big game about China, but he has been consistently outfoxed by them. I remember he claimed he got a great trade deal with China during his first term; they didn’t meet any of the American export targets that he promised the country would happen. This was not long before he promised people Covid was not a serious threat because Xi had promised him that it was under control, which was, of course, horseshit; the guy he said that he bonded with over a beautiful slice of chocolate cake.