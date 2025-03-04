Here Come Two More Enemies of Science About to Lead Vital Agencies

This entire paper is based on one single Excel spreadsheet, which appears to have been uploaded three years ago. Neither the spreadsheet nor the paper overall indicates how the data was verified or that it may be partially incorrect or incomplete, which is always a concern in research. And since this journal publishes its peer reviews (which is a questionable practice), we know that the peer reviewers—who happen to be the outgoing and the incoming editors in chief of this very journal, creating an obvious conflict of interest—did not comment on this major limitation either. In fact, neither reviewer brought up a single criticism of the study or requested additional analyses—that’s probably a first in the history of peer review.

With this context, let’s examine the Make America Healthy Again Commission, which President Trump announced by executive order last month to improve life expectancy, mental health, and chronic disease. The E.O. calls, among other things, for “increasing methodological rigor.” But who on the committee can take this on? If they are all confirmed, there will be three physicians on the commission: Makary, Bhattacharya, and David Weldon, in his role as the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

None of the three have published therapeutic clinical trials or basic science work—critical expertise when discussing causes and treatments of chronic disease in children. And given their antiestablishment views, it’s unlikely they will consult real experts beyond loyal figureheads. Makary in particular describes the entire medical establishment as “broken” in his recent book, Blind Spots. But the book itself is riddled with inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions. Take hormone replacement therapy, or HRT, for example. It was thought to prevent heart attacks and strokes in postmenopausal women. Unexpectedly, large trials showed evidence of harm, so the use of HRT for primary prevention dropped.