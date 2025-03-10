Transcript: Fiasco for Musk as Trump Advisers Erupt in anti-DOGE Panic

The U.S. government employs a lot of veterans. And because of these firings, a lot of veterans will lose their jobs at the hands of Elon Musk. And that is just transparently a political disaster that you don’t need to do a lot of polling to recognize.

Sargent: A hundred percent. And Democrats are, I think, prosecuting that case at least well among all the things that they’re not doing well right now. I wanted to highlight something about the Rubio exchange that I thought was interesting. Rubio lashed out at Musk, essentially saying, I am firing people, but he didn’t actually stand up for the agencies that Musk is trying to destroy, like the U.S. Agency for International Development. One would hope that someone who is a good faith secretary of state would recognize that something like USAID is essential to international diplomacy and international relations, but the debate has moved so far to the right that he has to defend himself in there with Trump sitting there on his throne presiding over it all. Rubio has to defend himself by saying, I am firing lots and lots of people. He can’t stand up and say, Musk shouldn’t be cutting USAID. It’s bad for what I’m trying to do.

Anoroff: Right. I wouldn’t go so far as to call this funny, but one interesting thing, looking at the USAID situation just from a left foreign policy perspective, is that it’s not exactly controversial to say that USAID is a tool of American soft power, right? That is a way that the U.S. accomplishes goals around the world and does many things that make people’s lives better—and it is not just charity. USAID is a way that the U.S. improves its reputation in various parts of the world, and that does good things and also has a real politic element to it that has not been secret at all. And so one would expect that that Marco Rubio, foreign policy hawk that he is, would support that. But also, a defining feature of this administration is that it’s full of cowards. And so he is, like his colleagues, a coward, and [he] will not stand up to Trump because he doesn’t want to or is afraid to. It doesn’t really matter why, but nobody in this administration seems willing to speak ill of anything their boss is doing.