Elon Musk’s DOGE Cuts Could Kill Your Dog

“When you remove a staffer, there’s not another staffer that can just pick up that work. I don’t want to say we don’t have a deep bench. There’s no bench. We’re one deep everywhere,” he told me. “If we can’t do our job, you can’t drink the water.”

NOAA is best known for its weather forecasts that alert people about the path of oncoming hurricanes, tornadoes and tsunamis. Its lesser-known “wet side” operations perform a long list of vital services baked into the operations of other federal agencies and private businesses, often in sparsely-staffed offices. Close allies of Trump—including several now serving in his administration—laid out plans to virtually abolish the entire agency in Project 2025, clearing the way for private companies like Accuweather to snap up lucrative new government contracts for work that has long been considered a public service. Elon Musk’s team at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency reportedly intends to cut NOAA’s staff in half, and has already moved to cancel leases for its labs and office spaces around the country.

That could endanger critical work to protect not just forecasting and water quality but fisheries, international shipping operations, tourism and more. The Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL), where Collier worked, employed about 50 federal workers tasked with providing real-time information on everything ice floes—helping commercial freighters avoid collisions—to zooplankton and phytoplankton monitoring that lets recreational and commercial fishermen know which populations are safe to catch and sell. The U.S. Coast Guard utilizes GLERL’s nautical charts, marine weather forecasts and real-time observations on currents and water levels in search and rescue operations. Among the 8 or 9 other employees Collier estimated had been fired from GLERL last week was one worker who ran “all the code” for the network of buoys that collect the information necessary to produce those forecasts. Just one person, he said, was left in the team that communicates the monitoring and assessment information GLERL collects to the public, acting as a liaison with state and local governments.