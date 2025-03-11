Bad News for Trump as Brutal New Stock Market Plunge Wakes Up Dems

President Trump is on the defensive. The Dow fell nearly 1,000 points after Trump admitted that he couldn’t rule out a recession. This comes after more turmoil in the markets stemming from his erratic flip-flops on tariffs. Meanwhile, Trump’s agency heads are raging at Elon Musk over the cuts he’s inflicting on their agencies. The opposition has awakened: House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is whipping opposition to the continuing resolution temporarily funding the government. But will Senate Democrats step up and oppose the C.R.? We talked to former Congressman Tom Malinowski, who’s been urging Democrats to stand strong against Trump, about why the government shutdown fight is a critical opportunity for Democrats to draw a hard line against the Trump-Musk reign of destruction. Listen to this episode here.