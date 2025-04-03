Trump Suddenly Set to Cut Musk Loose as Knives Come Out Over WI Fiasco | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump Suddenly Set to Cut Musk Loose as Knives Come Out Over WI Fiasco

As Trump reportedly signals Elon Musk’s coming departure after their disastrous Wisconsin loss, a leading Democrat from the state explains what it all says about the unpopularity of the Trump-Musk agenda.

Elon Musk holds a microphone and gestures while onstage at a rally in Wisconsin.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 30, 2025

After Democrats scored a huge victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, a contest that revolved heavily around Elon Musk’s involvement, Trumpworld is turning on their favorite billionaire. In a striking turn of events, Politico reports that Trump has informed members of his inner circle that Musk will soon be moving on from his multifaceted role. What’s more, as Musk’s departure looms, White House loyalists and outside allies are now dishing that they view Musk as unpredictable and a major political liability. But what happened in Wisconsin isn’t just about Musk the person. It’s about the public backlash to the Trump-Musk alliance in governmentand what it’s doing to the country. We spoke to Wisconsin Representative Mark Pocan about what he saw unfold during this race, what it says about the deep unpopularity of the Trump-Musk agenda, and what now lies ahead. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Wisconsin Supreme Court, Daily Blast