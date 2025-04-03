Paul, Weiss and Skadden: Capitulating Cowards of the Legal Profession

Notably, the firms that waved the white flag are among the most profitable in the country, better-heeled than all of the ones that dug in. They take in from about $4 million to $7.5 million per partner per year, with individual big rainmaker partners reportedly making up to $100 million.

It’s another bitter lesson in the greater vulnerability to Trump’s pressure on the part of the institutions that have ample financial wherewithal to resist. That’s the same dynamic that led to the knee-buckling of the Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, and CBS and now has begun to be in play in the richest and most prestigious private universities, beginning with Columbia, which recently acceded to Trump’s demands.

It was Paul, Weiss’s surrender, personally negotiated at the Oval Office by firm chair Brad Karp, that set the crisis, and obloquy within the profession, in motion. It was in some ways the most craven because had the firm held the line, it would have made it that much harder for Trump to bring the others to their knees. And once they caved, that made it far easier for others to follow suit: It enabled Trump to divide and conquer.