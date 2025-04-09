What Republicans Don’t Want You to Know About Private High-Speed Rail

This understates the extent of the issue. Brightline Florida is not merely deadly, it is the single deadliest railway per mile in the country—three times worse than the next midsize or major railroad, according to a 2022 AP analysis. It’s hard not to see that as related to its for-profit model. Investing in grade separation—that is, overpasses or underpasses—at crossings would allow roads to cross railway tracks without stopping. But grade separation can cost up to $40 million per crossing, and there are 315 crossings along Brightline’s route between Miami and Orlando. For years before it launched the first phase of its service in South Florida, Brightline shunned Federal Railroad Administration recommendations for sealed corridors at 31 of its crossings, as well as far less expensive safety measures such as gates and signs. Brightline initially said the measures were cost-prohibitive before ultimately directing its signals consultants to incorporate all of the recommended design treatments “where applicable” along its service route. It subsequently made additional improvements with tens of millions in federal grant money, and in 2023 it was forced to make even more after settling a lawsuit. That same year, the company faced criticism for encouraging people to sign a digital “safety pledge,” which seemed designed to deflect responsibility for crashes along its route. Today, Brightline attributes 75 percent of the deaths along its route to suicide; a watchdog group estimated the percentage of suicides at closer to 12 percent. A Brightline representative declined to comment on the record.

Paradoxically, while Brightline Florida runs at speeds that are dangerously fast (nearly 80 mph) in densely populated areas, its lack of grade separation actually makes it sluggish compared to trains in most of the developed world. On average, it travels at less than 70 miles per hour, slightly slower than a car traveling on a Florida freeway. Brightline advertises its Florida rail service as high-speed, though it only reaches 125 miles per hour—the minimum for high-speed classification—for a 35-mile stretch of its route, a fact that Kimmelman neglects to mention. “A cynical person might guess that they have this single stretch solely so they could justify calling it a ‘high speed line,’” Jesse Harasta, a co-founder and co-chair of the advocacy group San Antonians for Rail Transit, wrote last year in a Medium essay about the company.

The problems of privatized rail for passengers are not unique to Brightline. In Britain, privatization of passenger rail, which began in the 1990s, was such a disaster—resulting in increased delays, cancellations, overcrowding, and expense to passengers—that the notoriously pro-privatization Conservatives had no option but to renationalize passenger railways in 2020. While Japan’s private rail system is a notable exception, Taras Grescoe, a Canadian transit advocate, notes that “when you look around the world, the countries that are doing this best are the countries that have nationalized, publicly owned rail systems.”