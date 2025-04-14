PODCAST

“Terrifying”: Trump’s Fury at Foes Darkens amid New Alina Habba Threat As Donald Trump escalates the lawlessness with the help of henchwoman Alina Habba, a sharp legal observer explains why all this suggests the rule of law is on a knife’s edge—and what we must do about it.

Cheney Orr/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Alina Habba, now interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, with Donald Trump in New York, September 6, 2024