Which Past Fascist Does Trump Most Resemble? The Incompetent One.

All this served him well at first. But when he began to move outside of Italy—creating an Italian empire and forcing Italy into World War II—his fundamental provincialism, his deep ignorance of the outside world, and his overestimation of his own instincts over objective facts did him in. After years in power, surrounded by toadies and yes-men, Mussolini began to believe his own rhetoric about Italy’s “eight million bayonets,” preferring to ignore his generals’ warnings that Italy was nowhere near ready to fight a world war. Mussolini was convinced that “national character” mattered more than industrial capacity, causing him to badly underestimate both Britain’s and America’s ability to wage war. Like Trump, Mussolini insisted on taking personal charge of most important negotiations. He insisted on meeting alone with Hitler, relying on his own somewhat shaky German to deal with the Nazi leader, who, not surprisingly, dominated their talks. This is reminiscent of Trump’s personalistic approach to handling Vladimir Putin, in highly secretive, one-on-one meetings that the Russian seems to always get the better of.

Like Trump, Mussolini was an ardent protectionist, adopting a policy of “autarky,” demanding that Italy should consume only products made in Italy. The policy was initially a peevish response to the boycott that other nations leveled at Italy following its unprovoked invasion of Ethiopia. But Mussolini elevated the practice to a central feature of Italian economic policy, even though it did little to improve the standard of living for Italians.

Piqued by Hitler’s military successes, Mussolini impetuously invaded neutral Greece, only to be beaten back by Greek troops and bailed out by a German invasion. Overcoming German reluctance, Mussolini insisted on sending some 200,000 Italian troops to participate in the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union—because he wanted credit for the defeat of Bolshevism. Never mind that the Italian Army had its hands full in the Balkans and North Africa. The Italian troops were not properly equipped for the Russian winter, and when the invasion failed, Italy lost almost 60 percent of its expeditionary force. Many troops were forced to literally walk back from Russia as much of their motorized transport broke down or was destroyed. When Mussolini’s government fell in 1943, many of these men were captured by their Nazi allies and sent to German concentration camps.