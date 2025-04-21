Transcript: Trump’s Ramblings about Abrego Garcia Wreck His Own Case

Sargent: The whole thing that makes this so ridiculous, which you just put your finger on, is that he was never charged with—let alone convicted of—any crime related to gang activity or any crime at all. I want to bring up another aspect of all this. One of the reasons Abrego Garcia received withholding of removal status in 2019 is because he feared that if he were sent back to El Salvador, he’d face harm from the Barrio 18 gang, which had threatened his family with death in attempting to extort his mother over her pupusa business. I’ve heard this described as supposed evidence that he was in MS-13, and that this is why he feared a rival gang. But Eric, my understanding is that a threat like this doesn’t have to do with membership in a rival gang. It’s more that Barrio 18 is threatening him for not doing their bidding in territory they’ve marked as theirs, similar to how gangs carved up territory in The Godfather—if you remember all the chieftains sitting around saying who’s going to have what. Can you talk about this?

Hershberg: The way that Barrio 18, or MS-13, operates in El Salvador is that they extort local businesses, self-employed corner stores, bodegas, bus drivers, and so on and so forth. And you have to pay or else you get torched. And what seems to have happened is that his mother didn’t pay. At that point, not only is she subject to violence, but anybody related to her is also subject to violence. And the fact that he fled is itself an act of defiance that is subject to retribution by the gang. It’s also the case that even if he weren’t a member of MS-13, if he lived in a territory that was governed by MS-13 then he automatically becomes a target of violence from Barrio. So there’s all sorts of reasons to treat credibly the basic narrative that led the immigration court to withhold the order of removal.

Sargent: Speaking of this broader narrative, my understanding of the way MS-13 functions is that to bring people in, you’re usually getting teenagers, right? Not people in their twenties. So the whole narrative that the Trump administration is spinning makes you wonder: Why didn’t Abrego Garcia get drawn into gang activity earlier when he was a teenager? He would have been more vulnerable. He arrived in the U.S. at the age of 16. If he had been drawn into MS-13 as a teenager, there’d be a paper trail, there’d be a record of gang activity. There’s none of that. Am I right about this? Is it likely that he’d be pulled in in his twenties?