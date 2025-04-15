Trump’s Case Against Man Deported in “Error” Just Took Another Big Hit

As Trump administration officials seek to defend their refusal to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States after deporting him in “error,” one of the government’s chief justifications has been that he was a member of the MS-13 gang. One Trump official after another has lodged the charge, though Abrego Garcia denies this and the evidence for it is conspicuously thin.

This notion—that Abrego Garcia posed a major public safety threat inside the U.S.—has become Trumpworld’s primary excuse for denying him basic due process and leaving him in a maximum security prison in El Salvador known for human rights abuses. This includes apparently defying the Supreme Court’s recent order to “facilitate” his return: On Monday, when a reporter asked Trump if he’ll follow this directive, Trump snarled: “Why don’t you just say, ‘Isn’t it wonderful that we’re keeping criminals out of our country?’”