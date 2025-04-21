Who Were Those Gullible People Who Believed Donald Trump’s Bullsh*t?

Rubio’s eh-whatever statement that “it’s not our war” will live in infamy next to James Baker’s unprincipled 1995 avowal, with respect to the Serbs’ war on Bosnia, that “we don’t have a dog in that fight.” (Why is it always tough-talking Republicans who hand democratic regimes to authoritarian ones on a silver platter?) But as I watched Rubio speak Friday, and then rewatched since, one thought keeps popping back into my head: Who were these people who were gullible enough to believe Donald Trump’s bullshit?

How many times did Trump say he’d end that war on the first day of his presidency? It had to have been hundreds. I saw a lot of those clips on cable news over the weekend, as you may have. He did not mean it figuratively. You know, in the way people will say, “I’ll change that from Day One,” and you know they don’t literally mean Day One, but they do mean fast.

But that isn’t what Trump said. He meant it literally. He used the phrase “in 24 hours” many, many times. So I ask you: Who really believed that?