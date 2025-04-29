Trump’s Fury at Bad Polls Boils Over as Allies Rush to Calm Him Down

President Donald Trump is growing angrier over polls that keep showing him tanking. On Monday, he raged that polls sponsored by media outlets are “COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT.” Then he even quoted one of his own pollsters saying that surveys from The New York Times and The Washington Post are “FAKE POLLS,” something his pollster clearly hatched to calm his anger. So to what degree are the people around Trump simply lying to him about his disastrous reign? They’re deceiving him about the state of public opinion, and Stephen Miller is plainly seducing Trump into believing the Supreme Court sided with him recently on the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case, when it largely ruled against him. We talked to journalist Michael Cohen, author of a new piece for his Truth and Consequences Substack about this problem. He explains how we can tell Trump’s aides are keeping him in a state of delusion, and why that’s headed to an alarming place. Listen to this episode here.