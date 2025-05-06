May Is Mental Health Awareness Month. Guess How Trump Is Marking It?

Here’s what that looks like in real terms:

The Trump administration’s proposed budget threatens to dismantle key supports for mental health care across the country. In April, it called for eliminating federal grants that fund school counselors and psychologists—resources that, since the pandemic, have been the only mental health support available to many students in under-resourced districts or without the means to seek private care. The budget also slashes funding for the Department of Health and Human Services targeting suicide prevention, overdose response, and youth mental health programs at a time of record need.

Most significantly, the administration seeks deep cuts to Medicaid—the nation’s largest mental health payer—by turning it into a block grant and imposing work requirements. Experts warn this would strip coverage from millions, especially those with serious mental illness, while allowing states to restrict benefits or add bureaucratic barriers. Other vital services are also on the chopping block. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline faces funding threats that could mean longer wait times for callers in crisis, while community behavioral health clinics that provide 24/7 care and keep people out of emergency rooms and jails risk being defunded. Meanwhile, experienced mental health experts are being replaced by political appointees, raising concerns that evidence-based policy is being sidelined in favor of ideology—just as the nation’s mental health crisis deepens.