Jia Zhangke’s Caught by the Tides Is an Epic of Loss and Perseverance

The spiritual deprivation of being left on read has already figured into a few twenty-first-century movies, from Olivier Assayas’s Personal Shopper to Unfriended. These movies equated ghosting with supernatural forces, but Caught by the Tides delves even deeper into the metaphysics of texting and the terrible, intimate proximity between instant access and enduring loneliness. There’s also a practical consideration: Because so much of the movie’s first two-thirds is made up of fragments, the texts—sent mostly one way, from Qiaoqiao to Bin—work to suture them together. They also work as contemporary iterations of silent-movie intertitles, an efficient and wonderfully evocative way of bridging Jia’s career and a more distant cinematic past.

Caught by the Tides’ explicit kinship to a bygone style of moviemaking—one with a very different idea of character psychology, precisely attuned to physical gesture and unspoken subtext—gets embodied in Qiaoqiao’s lonely and woebegone constancy as she decamps from Datong to Fenjie to try to catch up with Bin. The idea of a silent female protagonist shuffling wordlessly through a world indifferent to her isolation skirts art-house cliché; it’s easy enough to draw a blank and call it portraiture. Pauline Kael used to rip Antonioni for what she perceived as his chicly somnambulistic protagonists, and there is a sense in which Qiaoqiao is a modern sleepwalker; in one passage, shot circa 2006, we see her looking droopily at a television playing a CGI-heavy blockbuster, nodding out with her cell phone gripped loosely between her fingers. Qiaoqiao’s weariness as she pursues her lover across vast swaths of space and time—intervals marked by visible gradations of fashion, architecture, and technology—belies Zhao’s preternatural alertness as a performer, the extraordinary way she takes in her surroundings and leads our gaze with her own. Even when she’s being filmed in what must have been an offhand context—wandering the shores of the Yangtze in long shot or eating noodles in silent repose—Zhao is magnetic. For Caught by the Tides to work beyond its gimmick, we have to believe that Qiaoqiao could spend so many years keeping to herself while cutting a steady swath through space and time; Zhao uses her flickers of expressivity judiciously. When Qiaoqiao encounters a stranger offering her blessings on what has so far been a futile odyssey, her face brightens, crumples, and resolves itself in an instant; the fluidity of her reaction is like a flesh-and-blood special effect.

To ensure that we’re fully focused on Qiaoqiao’s eyes—and cued to see the world through them—Jia has Zhao act the bulk of the film’s final section from behind a Covid mask, a documentary detail evoking uncanny sensations of mute, helpless witness. The pandemic backdrop also underscores the significant science fiction motif running throughout Caught by the Tides, in which Qiaoqiao’s eyes-wide-shut viewing of the robot movie in 2006 presages her encountering a mechanized supermarket greeter circa 2022—a benign emissary from a weirdly Spielbergian future that we realize has been rushing up to meet her (and us) all along.