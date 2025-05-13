Trump Truly Is the Greatest President of All Time (at Being Corrupt)

Trump’s trip was tainted by massive, historic corruption even before it began, when it was revealed that he would accept a “palace in the sky”—a luxury Boeing 747-8 worth $400 million—from Qatar, which he plans on using as Air Force One. “So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The Dems are World Class Losers!!!” But the proposed gift was criticized not only by Democrats but also by Republicans, including Senator Rand Paul, podcaster Ben Shapiro, and far-right loon Laura Loomer. Plus, the Defense Department isn’t really getting the gift: Trump has indicated he plans on transferring the jet to his presidential library foundation at the end of his term, which likely means he can keep using it after he leaves office.

There are no indications that the jet—which Qatari officials have said has not been officially gifted—is part of an explicit quid pro quo. That hardly matters, though. Qatar is buying favor with the president in an act of deep and brazen corruption. Trump wants to be treated as a king, and Qatar is playing ball. Will Qatar be rewarded by favorable treatment by the U.S. government for as long as Trump is president? Of course it will. This is exactly how Trump has always wanted to govern—via personal relationships, in which foreign leaders and business magnates grovel before him. This is exactly how he’s governing during his second term.

Trump’s businesses have extensive ties in the Gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar (as well as nearby Azerbaijan). It would be shocking if Trump did not discuss his own business interests while encouraging investment in the U.S.—indeed, it is quite clear that he sees no difference between the two. For Trump, the business of America and the Trump family business are one and the same.