Trump Has Big Mideast Goals, and He Knows the Obstacle Is Netanyahu

The ceasefire agreement that was put into place around Trump’s inauguration was supposed to open up new possibilities for this trip. Had the ceasefire stayed in effect, we would be into the third phase now, which would have meant an end to the war and a complete exchange of captives. Such conditions could have enabled a different set of conversations with Arab interlocutors. But it was not to be; Netanyahu blew up the ceasefire agreement after the first phase in mid-March. It was likely around this time that Trump concluded that Netanyahu was not a partner he could rely on because the Israeli prime minister was more interested in the approval of his far-right coalition members who want to ethnically cleanse and colonize the Gaza Strip than he was in President Trump. Consequently, Trump’s behavior in the region similarly took a far more self-interested path.

On multiple fronts over the last two months, Trump has proceeded to make decisions in the region that circumvented the Israelis. In early April, Trump summoned Netanyahu to the White House while he was on a trip to Europe. Netanyahu’s plane had to avoid several European states’ airspace on the flight over as he could have been arrested for war crimes charges. What was an uncomfortable trip for Netanyahu only became more awkward when Trump announced, with Netanyahu seated next to him, that the United States would begin direct negotiations with Iran to resolve differences over its nuclear program. Netanyahu, who has spent much of the last two decades trying to get the U.S. into direct confrontation with Iran, now found himself seated next to the very American president he had hoped would fulfill his dream, who instead surprised him with direct U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Concurrently, Trump began a shake-up of the National Security Council, dismissing several officials thought to be hawkish on Iran. By May, he had also sacked his national security adviser, Michael Waltz. Haaretz analyst Chaim Levinson explains that in Waltz, Netanyahu and his associate Ron Dermer believed they had their man in the White House, “through whom they could maneuver their way into the Oval Office and shape its Middle East strategy.”