Transcript: Trump’s Threats to Defy Courts Suddenly Get More Dangerous

Seligman: What he’s trying to do is to invoke this false idea of a popular mandate. He did win, but as you know, it was a very narrow victory. And he’s trying to invoke that idea of a massive popular mandate to intimidate the Supreme Court into ruling in his favor. And this is part of a long history of Trump’s attitude toward the courts. Even going back to his first term, he attacked the courts on regular basis in a way that was far outside the bounds of what presidents normally do. And it prompted the chief justice to release a really unprecedented statement saying that there were no Trump judges, there were no Obama judges, there are just judges. And that was really an extraordinary moment for the judiciary that almost never—almost never—steps outside of judicial opinions to defend itself against the political branches. And now Donald Trump is doing it again. And he’s raising the temperature on this even higher.

Sargent: In fact, his second tweet was even more direct along these lines. He said, “THE SUPREME COURT IS BEING PLAYED BY THE RADICAL LEFT LOSERS ... THE PUBLIC HATES THEM, AND THEIR ONLY HOPE IS THE INTIMIDATION OF THE COURT, ITSELF.” I think this is actually designed to put the court on notice in another way saying if it rules against him in any of these cases, Trump will attack the court by saying it caved to left-wing pressure. I think what set him off though was the Supreme Court’s proceedings on birthright citizenship. Can you give us a quick overview of what happened there?

Seligman: Yeah, and obviously this is one of the issues that is central to Donald Trump’s political identity and political movement. The question with birthright citizenship is right upon taking office, Trump issued an executive order that purported to say that the children of undocumented immigrants, even if the children were born in the territory of the United States, aren’t citizens. Now, the problem with that is that the Fourteenth Amendment says that anybody born in the U.S. and subject to the jurisdiction thereof is a citizen of the U.S. So it’s been settled law for almost 150 years that that means that anybody who was born in the territory of the U.S. except the children of ambassadors and a couple of other minor cases are citizens of the U.S. And he’s trying to reverse that constitutional principle by executive order.