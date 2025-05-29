Transcript: Trump Rants about Harvard Darken amid Brutal Loss in Court

Sargent: Katherine, this is pure McCarthyism. There’s already a process in place by which the U.S. government monitors foreign students at institutions like Harvard. There are no indications Harvard has violated anything. This seems to raise the stakes, no? Do you fear that Harvard might capitulate here? And if so, wouldn’t it be catastrophic?

Stewart: It would be catastrophic. Look, first of all, a lot of these foreign students pay full fare. And if you get into Harvard and your family doesn’t have a lot of money, these foreign students will subsidize you, essentially. Some students of very limited means actually get a free ride at places like Harvard. In addition, many of these foreign students have exceptional talent, and they’re going to end up contributing to the American economy in some way or contributing to our cultural environment. We have to also think about the fact that the House GOP bill that Trump is pushing is going to slash funding that’s available for hundreds of thousands of students of limited means who frankly can’t afford college without of it. So the idea that somehow he’s going to just turn around and offer those spots to deserving American kids is absurd.

The attack on Harvard is really, like everything else this administration does, largely about performance. It’s really aimed at the people who are indoctrinated by far-right media to believe that all the courses that Harvard teaches are about how to do your gender surgery operation or how to be the most woke person in town. And they frankly don’t understand that the money that Harvard gets from the government is not, in fact, a subsidy. It is overwhelmingly funding for research and for services that the government asks for through competitive bidding processes, along with fairly rigorous grant-making processes. A lot of that money is targeting the Chan School, which is the public health arm of Harvard Medical School. And the research coming out of institutions like that are helping to have treatments for cancer and other illnesses, but this is an administration that would allow people to die of cancer as long as it “owns the libs.”