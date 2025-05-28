Trump’s Fury at Harvard Gets More Deranged—and Exposes a Big MAGA Scam

And guess what: If Trump and his party want to plow much more money into vocational training—without any strings attached like in the GOP bill—they can pass something that does this into law. But Trump’s interest in “trade schools” only perks up seriously when he can say he’s taking money away from a hated elite institution to fund them—that is, when it serves his zero-sum MAGA Two Minute Hate of the moment.

Which gets to the deeper scam here. We are often told Trump’s success is fueled by a backlash against the failures of meritocracy. Meritocratic elites, in this story, game our system to help their own, destroying broader bonds of social trust. Trump is the tribune of those who have been left behind by those self-dealing elites. This gives Trump’s attacks on elite institutions like Harvard enduring political appeal.

The failures of our meritocracy are serious, and here again, addressing them has long been a mainstay of the progressive agenda. And yes, the higher-ed system needs extensive reform. But let’s not hastily assume that anger over meritocracy’s failures will automatically boost support for Trump’s agenda. Polls suggest that a lot of voters in the middle don’t view things so simplistically. I suspect they recognize the university system, for all its flaws, less as a playground for elite meritocratic gaming and more as an engine of American innovation and greatness—and see Trump’s attacks on it as driven by dictatorial megalomania, not by any discernible critique of elite self-enrichment.