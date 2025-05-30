Transcript: MAGA Fury Boils Over as Trump Tariffs Suddenly in Jeopardy

Sargent: I think there’s no question about it. They know that their stuff is deeply unpopular among other things, and they realize that the only way they can realize their designs is if the president has monarchical or dictatorial powers. I want to ask you, Ilya, what happens now? Can you walk us through how this unfolds? What do you expect in the next few months or over the next year in the courts? How’s this case going to proceed?

Somin: Sure. As I mentioned before, within the next few weeks, there’s going to be a decision on whether the trial course decision is going to be subject to a stay or not. If it is subject to a stay, then it would be held in abeyance while the appellate courts litigate this further. Whether there’s a stay or not, this case has been appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which has oversight over appeals from the Court of International Trade among other things. Whoever loses there could potentially appeal to the Supreme Court. How long will that take? I don’t know for sure. So far, this case and other cases related to the tariffs have proceeded at a much faster pace than litigation usually does because the courts recognize the importance and time sensitivity of the issue. I think it’s possible that the Federal Circuit will also have a relatively accelerated schedule but we don’t know that yet.

And obviously, if it gets appealed to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court may or may not be willing to take the case. With rare exceptions, they only take those cases that they want to. There’s almost no cases that they’re required to take. And if they do take the case, they also would face a decision: Do they want to put it on some accelerated schedule, or would it take many months the way Supreme Court cases usually do? So it’s possible the litigation over this will be over within just a few weeks or a couple months, but it’s also possible that it will take longer than that. I know many people, especially many people in the business community, are anxious for a quick resolution. So are we and our clients, but we don’t yet know for sure how quick it is going to be.