A Trade Court Stopped Trump’s Tariffs. Why Didn’t Congress?

While Congress dithered, 12 state attorneys general and the Liberty Justice Center, a Texas nonprofit that represented five import-dependent small businesses, filed suit with the United States Court of International Trade. In its summary judgment, the court noted that the IEEPA said its emergency powers could be invoked only “to deal with an unusual and extraordinary threat”—which Trump failed to substantiate—and that “any interpretation of IEAA that delegates unlimited tariff authority to the president is unconstitutional.”

The ruling doesn’t strike down all of Trump’s tariffs, because not all of them rely on the IEEPA. But it ends the Liberation Day tariffs—which, while seemingly changing by the hour, have always included a 10 percent universal tariff—as well as the fentanyl tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China. Gratifyingly, two of the three judges who voted the tariffs down (there are five judges altogether) were appointed by Republicans, and one of them (Timothy Reif) was appointed by Trump himself in 2019. That renders fairly hollow a White House spokesman’s statement that “it is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency” and Stephen Miller’s complaint that “we are living under a judicial tyranny.”

According to CNBC, Trump may ask the Supreme Court to grant emergency relief from the Court of International Trade’s decision “as soon as Friday.” One wonders whether even the Supreme Court’s most conservative members are getting a little tired of babysitting Trump. Trump filed 41 emergency appeals to the high court during his first term, according to Georgetown Law professor Stephen Vladeck. That’s more than five times as many as George W. Bush and Barack Obama filed during their combined four terms. Trump will probably beat that record before the year is over. It’s not like the high court doesn’t have plenty of other things to do.