Unearthing the Deep Fascist Roots of the Unite the Right Rally

Baker writes that fascists like Pound, Kasper, and Spencer, looking to Hitler, argue that the “liberal elite driving the conversations in media, business, and culture, were either Jews or in the pay of Jews, and thus hostile to a political order in which Christian white men claimed ascendancy.” This conspiracy theory allows them to reject the idea that Black Americans might achieve something on their own: Really, the Jews are behind them. It also allows them to foment grievance. Baker describes the Nazi Andrew Anglin whipping up his followers’ emotions by listing their humiliations—student debt, addiction, trauma and injuries from fighting in meaningless wars—and then, to “relieve them of their shame, [directing] their attention to the root cause of their tribulations: Jews.” Immediately after, he led them into the streets of Charlottesville.

There, the alt-right mob encountered no resistance from the University of Virginia’s authorities—its president, Baker writes, assumed that because Spencer was an alum, he’d abide by the university’s honor code—or from Charlottesville and Virginia police. Baker draws a direct line from the city’s underwhelming response to the statue debate sparked by Zyahna Bryant to its failure to prepare properly for Unite the Right, although police intelligence analysts and anti-fascist activists had given warning. The city and state governments and police chiefs just didn’t want to take seriously the threat that the alt-right posed. And the Unite the Right organizers applied for, and got, a permit for their march. In the city’s eyes, this entitled them to do what they liked, even as their rally turned into a violent and then murderous riot. Meanwhile, the unarmed Charlottesvillians who opposed the white supremacists received no police protection. They were accused of unlawful assembly; cops watched blankly as armed men kicked, hit, and maced them. It seems that not one trooper or officer was present when Heather Heyer was killed.

Charlottesville’s counterprotesters and the anti-fascists from around the region who helped them are Charlottesville’s heroes. One of Baker’s central subjects is Emily Gorcenski, a local data scientist who went from monitoring fascist chatter on the internet to confronting Spencer and his cronies face-to-face, bearing a storm of physical violence and anti-trans abuse. Others are members of the Charlottesville Clergy Collective, a group of Christian faith leaders who learned the techniques of nonviolent resistance in order to stand up to Unite the Right. She talks to a local arts administrator who turned into an activist after the statue debate, the founding members of Charlottesville’s chapters of Black Lives Matter and Showing Up for Racial Justice, and citizen journalists who captured the riot in real time. Many of these people were both physically and morally wounded that weekend. Andy Stepanian, an activist who helped manage the counterprotesters’ crisis communications, told Baker that, when he saw Heyer receiving chest compressions, it was as if his brain “short-circuited. From that moment he lost the ability to live in the here and now. It has never returned.”

All those decisions—even, or especially, the ones that don’t feel like decisions at all—create room for fascism to flourish.

Charlottesville is not a book of the here and now. It’s too wide-ranging for that. In all its movement through time, through archives and forums and the intellectual history of America’s ugliest movements, it seeks to locate “the germ of the present in the past”—a mission of which Baker declares herself skeptical; maybe, she writes, it’s “just something writers tell themselves to exert control over events that are effectively beyond their control. But it was what I knew.” It’s also a way of looking into the future. By linking Spencer to Pound, Baker demonstrates that American fascism is hardly newer than its Italian and German inspirations; by highlighting Pound’s Jeffersonian pretensions, she reminds us of how deeply the crime of slavery affects not just the nation’s founding philosophies but their later uses; and by tying the Jefferson-Pound-Spencer lineage to gamer culture, she reminds us how contemporary—how online—these problems are. Unite the Right happened through the internet. So did Trump’s electoral victories. He’s handed the reins of government, it seems, to alt-right activists who agitate on social media; he’s letting Elon Musk, a tech billionaire who promotes far-right parties around the world and celebrated Trump’s inauguration with a Nazi salute, dismantle the civil service. Charlottesville tells us how the country got here: by kowtowing to guns, by refusing to accept responsibility for racism close to home, by too many people ignoring what they don’t want to see and not taking seriously what they don’t want to hear. All those decisions—even, or especially, the ones that don’t feel like decisions at all—create room for fascism to flourish, just as Charlottesville’s white supremacists took the town’s foot-dragging on removing the Lee statue as an opening to wave guns and Confederate flags in public parks.