Trump Blurts Out Dark Truth about Stephen Miller’s Ugly, Hateful Aims

Stephen Miller had a shouting match Thursday with a GOP Senator over Miller’s demand for massive funds for deportations, which Republicans are debating right now. Yet at around the same time, President Donald Trump openly admitted that his deportations are badly hurting farmers by removing their workers—and described those undocumented workers as “impossible to replace.” Miller is demanding supercharged deportation numbers on the grounds that migrants are criminals and/or displace U.S. workers, but Trump admitted Miller’s deportation agenda is targeting good, hardworking people who aren’t taking jobs from Americans and that their removal hurts the economy. This—along with the shocking manhandling of Democratic Senator Alex Padilla by Homeland Security goons and the backlash to Trump’s dispatching of troops to Los Angeles—suggests the MAGA coalition is coming under serious strains on immigration. We talked about all this with Tori Gavito, the president of Way To Win, who also discusses the group’s new polling showing Democrats have an opening to go on offense on the issue. Listen to this episode here.