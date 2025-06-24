If the Islamic Republic Falls, Who Would Compete for Power in Iran?

If Iran’s ruling regime collapses—whether through elite fracture, mass uprising, or some kind of prolonged military encounter with the United States after last Saturday’s bombing—the post–Islamic Republic landscape will be defined by a fierce and uncertain contest among rival factions. The most likely players include: the military-security apparatus, hard-line Islamist ideologues, sidelined reformist technocrats, remnants of civil society, and exiled opposition groups. Their varying degrees of institutional power, ideological legitimacy, and public credibility will shape the nature of any transitional order. Let’s have a look at each.

1. The Military-Security Apparatus

The most immediate and organized force likely to assert control in a power vacuum is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC. Much of its senior leadership has already been decapitated as part of Israel’s recent offensive. Still, a younger generation of officers—many battle-tested in Syria and Lebanon, indoctrinated, and trained—remains. The IRGC serves as the backbone of Iran’s internal repression, with its Basij paramilitary wing now deployed across the country not to ensure security but to instill fear and preempt popular mobilization. Recent reports suggest that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has already transferred key powers to the IRGC’s Supreme Council. In a post-collapse scenario, we could expect a Pakistan-style outcome: a military-led theocracy lite, stripped of ideological grandeur, with a reduced role for the clergy, but wielding brute control—a shabby, brittle tyranny of the sort that’s all too common across the region.

2. The Hard-Line Principalists

Aligned closely with the IRGC, Iran’s fundamentalist political factions—known as the “principalists”—comprise the regime’s most zealous Islamist ideologues (and cynical opportunists) within the Islamic Consultative Assembly (the Majlis, or parliament) and affiliated networks. While lacking the capacity to rule on their own, they are well positioned to form an alliance with the military. The resulting order could resemble a hybrid of Syria’s recently deposed secular-Islamist Baathist regime and Pakistan’s Islamo-military state: authoritarian, ideological, and cloaked in the rhetoric of “Islamic democracy.”

3. The Muslim Reformists

Among the most desirable—though less powerful—factions are the Muslim democrats who emerged from the reform movement dating to the presidency of Mohammad Khatami from 1997 to 2005. These former ministers, technocrats, and politicians were purged after the 2009 Green Movement protests (during which I myself was imprisoned). While their political parties and newspapers are banned, many of them remain in Iran. They know how to run ministries and could govern effectively. Crucially, many have moved beyond the dream of an Islamic state, embracing political pluralism in the spirit of Tunisia’s Ennahda party. They may still express rhetorical solidarity with the Palestinian cause and remain wary of foreign intervention, but they no longer seek power through divine mandate.