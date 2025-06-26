MAGA Dope Pete Hegseth Accidentally Exposes Trump’s Vile Scam on Iran

President Donald Trump and his top advisers have worked themselves up into a fury about the leaked intelligence assessment casting doubt on the success of Trump’s bombing of Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unleashed a wild, angry rant about it during a presser with Trump, viciously attacking intelligence officials for leaking the assessment. What Hegseth ended up revealing, however, is the true depths of the ugly scam Trump is attempting to pull here. As Hegseth showed, we almost certainly cannot count on this administration to officially tell the truth about the Iran mission at any point, because everything must always serve the cult of Trump above all else. We talked to veteran national security lawyer Bradley Moss, who explains why this assessment is so important, what likely went into it, how the Hegseth-Trump-MAGA propaganda campaign is taking us to a very dangerous place as a country, and what to expect next. Listen to this episode here.