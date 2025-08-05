Elon Musk’s Worst Nightmare About DOGE Is Starting to Come True

The order also includes 126 openings for “front-line mission critical” personnel that had been previously approved, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration official who spoke with CNN.

The agency’s recent shortcomings became especially apparent in the aftermath of the Texas floods, which overwhelmed local NWS offices that had experienced reductions. The floods, which arrived unannounced by the agency, killed at least 120 people, including 35 children.

Cuts to the department had severed contracts for more than 550 people, dropping the weather service’s staffing levels to below 4,000 total employees and sparking fears that the country could find itself terribly ill prepared amid peak hurricane season. It’s possible that some of the new hires could be former employees brought back to the agency.