Transcript: Trump’s Rage at Thom Tillis Backfires, Wrecking a GOP Scam

President Donald Trump has managed to drive Senator Thom Tillis out of the Republican Party. The North Carolina senator has been excoriating the Senate version of Trump’s big budget bill over its deep Medicaid cuts, prompting Trump to threaten him with a primary. Tillis reacted to that by announcing his retirement and continuing to speak out against the bill. It’s quite a telling moment: Daring to utter the truth about Trump’s policies apparently is now enough to get you pushed out of the GOP. Yet in key ways, this is already backfiring for Trump. It means the Senate may be more in play for Democrats—and that hasn’t shut Tillis up. Quite the opposite. We’re talking today about all of this with Timothy Noah, a staff writer at The New Republic and author of a good new piece on the epic lying that Republicans are implying to sell Trump’s budget bill. Tim, thanks for coming on.

Timothy Noah: Thanks for having me.

Sargent: Let’s start with the reason Tillis got so angry. The Senate version of the budget bill is even worse than the House version. According to various analyses, in addition to adding $3.3 trillion to the national debt, the bill would result in over 11 million more Americans losing health insurance by 2034. It would cut $1 trillion from Medicaid. Tim, can you put the magnitude of that cut in context and explain it?

Noah: It’s the biggest cut there’s ever been to Medicaid. It’s about an 18 percent cut. And of course, the Republicans are running around saying it’s not a cut at all, which is one of many lies they’re telling about this bill. The Congressional Budget Office would beg to differ. They say that they’re cutting close to $1 trillion dollars out of Medicaid and that there will be drastic reduction in those enrolled.

Sargent: Yeah, and the big reason for this discrepancy in opinions is that the Republican bill heaps a lot of work requirements and other bureaucratic impediments to getting Medicaid on recipients. Republicans just call that strengthening the bill because they say it’s just going after fraud, but the whole point of those things is to get people to get off the program. That’s why Republicans are able to point to it and call it “savings” to begin with, right?