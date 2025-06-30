Devastating Polls Show Everyone Hates Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”

Americans oppose Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” so overwhelmingly that the president may need to find a new name for it, according to CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten.

“Yeah, if we’re talking about adjectives, how ’bout they think it’s ‘awful,’ they think it’s ‘horrible,’ and to quote our colleague Charles Barkley, ‘terrible, terrible, terrible,’” Enten explained Sunday night.

Enten highlighted multiple polls from throughout June that found that Trump’s gargantuan budget and tax bill was wildly unpopular with voters. “I don’t just got one poll for you Omar, I got five of ’em,” Enten explained to CNN host Omar Jimenez.

A survey by The Washington Post found that 42 percent of Americans opposed the bill, while only 23 percent supported it, leaving the legislation with a net favorable rating of -19—and that was the most positive that the results got. A Pew Research Center poll found that the bill had a net favorable rating of -20, Fox News found a net favorable rating of -21, Quinnipiac found a net favorable rating of -26, and KFF found a net favorable rating of -29.

“You don’t have to be a mathematical genius to know that when the net favorable rating of your bill is somewhere between negative 19 and negative 29 points that it is not a positive bill as viewed by the American public,” Enten said.

CNN’s reporting only continues to confirm what is already clear: The public doesn’t support legislation that will add $3.2 trillion to the deficit while slashing critical Medicaid and food stamp programs and giving tax breaks to wealthy people and corporations. Even members of Trump’s own base have been left feeling betrayed by the president.