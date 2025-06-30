Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted/
/

Devastating Polls Show Everyone Hates Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”

Donald Trump’s budget bill is underwater in voter approval polls.

Donald Trump purses his lips while standing at a microphone
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Americans oppose Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” so overwhelmingly that the president may need to find a new name for it, according to CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten.

“Yeah, if we’re talking about adjectives, how ’bout they think it’s ‘awful,’ they think it’s ‘horrible,’ and to quote our colleague Charles Barkley, ‘terrible, terrible, terrible,’” Enten explained Sunday night.

Enten highlighted multiple polls from throughout June that found that Trump’s gargantuan budget and tax bill was wildly unpopular with voters. “I don’t just got one poll for you Omar, I got five of ’em,” Enten explained to CNN host Omar Jimenez.

A survey by The Washington Post found that 42 percent of Americans opposed the bill, while only 23 percent supported it, leaving the legislation with a net favorable rating of -19—and that was the most positive that the results got. A Pew Research Center poll found that the bill had a net favorable rating of -20, Fox News found a net favorable rating of -21, Quinnipiac found a net favorable rating of -26, and KFF found a net favorable rating of -29.

“You don’t have to be a mathematical genius to know that when the net favorable rating of your bill is somewhere between negative 19 and negative 29 points that it is not a positive bill as viewed by the American public,” Enten said.

CNN’s reporting only continues to confirm what is already clear: The public doesn’t support legislation that will add $3.2 trillion to the deficit while slashing critical Medicaid and food stamp programs and giving tax breaks to wealthy people and corporations. Even members of Trump’s own base have been left feeling betrayed by the president.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Dear Mr. Japan? Trump Reveals Bonkers New Tariffs Plan

Donald Trump’s new plan includes strongly worded letters.

Donald Trump raises his finger while speaking at the podium in the White House press briefing room
Hu Yousong/Xinhua/Getty Images

Mister “Liberation Day” is suddenly tired of his tariff plan.

The newest chapter in Donald Trump’s global trade rearrangement will look like a series of “very fair” letters that will effectively dictate permitted trade rates with the U.S., the president outlined in a rough pitch on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.

“We made deals, but I’d rather just send them a letter, a very fair letter, saying, ‘Congratulations, we’re going to allow you to trade in the United States of America, you’re going to pay a 25 percent tariff, or 20 percent, or 40 or 50 percent.’ I would rather do that,” Trump said.

The Trump administration has already extended trade discussions until July 9. Last week, there were murmurings among senior Trump officials that the deadline could be extended yet again, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt describing the hard stop as “not critical.” But on Sunday, Trump didn’t seem sure that he’d need to extend the pause.

“I don’t think I’ll need to. I could, there’s no big deal,” he told Fox. “What I wanted to do is, and what I will do just—sometime prior to the ninth—is we’ll send a letter to all these countries.”

The letters, according to Trump, will be the “end of the trade deal,” suggesting that no negotiations will take place after the White House hits the mailbox. “We don’t have to meet. We understand, we have all the numbers,” he said.

But one provided example did little to evoke confidence in the plan, as Trump apparently forgot the name of Japan’s prime minister: “‘Dear Mr. Japan, here’s the story,’” Trump proposed. “‘You’re going to pay a 25 percent tariff on your cars.’”

It’s not the first time that Trump has offered to stamp out trade talks by issuing a string of letters. He made similar promises on May 16 and June 11, claiming both times that the letters would be issued in a handful of weeks, though that never came to fruition.

Trump’s tariff proposals haven’t won the U.S. too much negotiating ground. Instead, countries around the world began observing that—rather than playing the waiting game to meet with the White House over potential trade relief—China’s tough negotiating strategy with the former real estate mogul had actually gotten the Eastern powerhouse a significantly better deal.

In the end, it will be America that pays the price when the Trump administration runs out of time on its “90 deals in 90 days” promise. Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank would wait to see the residual impacts of the country’s new tariff plan before reducing its key interest rate, as companies have already decided to increase product prices this year in reaction to hampered global supply chains.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

GOP Senator Warns Trump Is Breaking Medicaid Promise With Budget Bill

Republican Senator Thom Tillis held nothing back as he tore Trump’s “big, beautiful budget” to shreds.

Senator Thom Tillis speaks during a congressional briefing.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Senator Thom Tillis

Senate Republican Thom Tillis spent his Sunday night railing against the Medicaid cuts contained in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” in a fiery speech just hours after he announced he would retire at the end of this term. 

“Between the state-directed payments and the cuts scheduled in this bill—there’s a reduction of state-directed payments. And then there’s the reduction of the provider tax. They can’t find a hole in my estimate. So what they told me is that ‘yeah, it’s rough, but North Carolina’s used the system, they’re gonna have to make it work,’” Tillis said. “Alright, so what do I tell 663,000 people in two years or three years, when President Trump breaks his promise by pushing them off of Medicaid because the funding’s not there anymore, guys? The people in the White House advising the president … are not telling him that the effect of this bill is to break a promise.”

Tillis went on to compare the bill’s massive cuts to Medicaid to Obamacare, and posited that the wave of Republican victories that followed that policy will now be transferred to the Democrats in both the upcoming midterms and the general election. 

“Now, Republicans are about to make a mistake on health care and betray a promise. It is inescapable that this bill in its current form will betray the very promise that Donald J. Trump was in the Oval Office.” 

Tillis announced his retirement Sunday after once again angering the MAGA base with a vote against Trump’s budget bill the day before. He isn’t the only Republican to realize that Trump’s marquee piece of legislation will have a direct negative impact on Medicaid access for his constituents, many of whom are Trump supporters, and many of whom believed Trump when he promised to leave Medicaid alone. While Rand Paul was the only other “no” vote on the bill, a recent Fox News poll showed that Republican voters, especially white men with degrees, oppose the legislation. But the “big, beautiful bill” trudges on, as the Senate convenes on Monday to finalize the 940-page piece of legislation.  

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Lashes Out at Democratic Senator Who Exposed His Iran Plan

Donald Trump is pissed at Senator Chris Coons for saying he’s basically just copying Barack Obama.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons laughs during a congressional hearing.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Senator Chris Coons

Early Monday morning, President Donald Trump lashed out against Democratic Senator Chris Coons for mentioning reports that the Trump administration is looking to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran eerily similar to the Obama-era agreement Trump discarded during his first term.

On Thursday, CNN, citing four sources familiar with the matter, reported that “the Trump administration has discussed possibly helping Iran access as much as $30 billion to build a civilian-energy-producing nuclear program, easing sanctions, and freeing up billions of dollars in restricted Iranian funds.” Trump at the time called such reports a “HOAX” propagated by a “SleazeBag” within the “Fake News Media.”

Coons cited the reports in a Sunday appearance on Fox News, telling host Shannon Bream, “I’ll just note that President Trump, by press accounts, is now moving towards negotiation and offering Iran a deal that looks somewhat similar to the Iran deal that was offered by Obama: tens of billions of dollars of incentives and reduced sanctions in exchange for abandoning their nuclear program.”

A piqued Trump took to Truth Social just before 3 a.m., posting, “Tell phony Democrat Senator Chris Coons that I am not offering Iran ANYTHING, unlike Obama, who paid them $Billions under the stupid road to a Nuclear Weapon JCPOA (which would now be expired!), nor am I even talking to them since we totally OBLITERATED their Nuclear Facilities.”

Trump set off the chain of events leading to his June 21 bombing of Iran by withdrawing from President Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018—a decision which prompted Iran to “accelerate its nuclear program,” per Axios, which in turn led Trump, upon resuming office, to consider a renewed deal that geopolitics expert Jeffrey Lewis called “a dollar-store” JCPOA. “He’s trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again,” Lewis said earlier this month.

This, of course, went up in smoke as the self-proclaimed dealmaker President Trump resorted to unlawful military action.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Enters Meltdown Mode Over Iran for Pettiest Reason

Donald Trump is angry that the Iranian leader isn’t being nicer to him.

Donald Trump purses his lips while addressing reporters in the White House briefing room
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Donald Trump erupted Friday after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared victory over Israel.

In a defiant video statement released Thursday, Khamenei said that the United States had been dealt a “severe slap” and that Israel would have been “completely destroyed” if the U.S. had not stepped into the conflict.

Trump hit back the following day in a lengthy post on Truth Social. Trump said Khamenei should consider himself lucky he wasn’t killed. “I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life,” Trump wrote. “I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, ‘THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!’”

Trump had previously threatened to give in to Israel’s campaign for a regime change in Iran, even though the president’s own administration has claimed that is not a U.S. objective.

Trump patted himself on the back for desperately and publicly begging Israel to call off a massive attack shortly after he announced an imminent ceasefire earlier this week. “Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far,” he wrote.

The president claimed that he had been making efforts to remove “BITING” sanctions on Iran, but in light of the ayatollah’s recent statements, he had “dropped all work on sanction relief.”

“Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them,” Trump warned. He added, “I wish the leadership of Iran would realize that you often get more with HONEY than you do with VINEGAR.”

During a press conference Friday morning, Trump was asked whether he’d consider another strike on Iran, if intelligence determined that the country had rebuilt its uranium enrichment capabilities.

“Sure, without question, absolutely,” Trump replied. “It’d have to be unbelievable.”

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Makes It Easier to Deport Haitians After Claiming They Eat Pets

Trump just revoked temporary protected status for Haitians, after putting them at the center of a racist conspiracy while campaigning for president.

Donald Trump
Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced Friday that it will soon end temporary protected status, or TPS, for Haiti. The move, set to take effect on September 2, would strip lawful status from more than 500,000 people, leading them to face possible deportation to the strife-racked country from which they fled.

The move reverses former President Joe Biden’s June 2024 decision to extend TPS for Haitians through February 2026.

According to the Trump administration’s announcement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has “determined that, overall, country conditions have improved to the point where Haitians can return home in safety.” (However, per the State Department’s ongoing advisory warning Americans against traveling to Haiti, the country is plagued by “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care.”)

Noem also claimed “that permitting Haitian nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to the national interest of the United States.”

The move is consistent with Trump’s long-standing penchant for demonizing immigrants—and Haitian immigrants in particular. In 2017, Trump reportedly said that 15,000 recently arrived immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDS,” during a meeting in the Oval Office.

On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump notoriously elevated a baseless lie about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio—many of whom reside there under TPS—eating their neighbors’ house pets. In reality, Haitians’ presence in Springfield helped revitalize the town, per a report in The Guardian.

The termination of TPS for Haiti would, as Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council observed, put the total number of people “de-documented” by the president at over one million. Last month, with the Supreme Court’s blessing, Trump stripped 532,000 other immigrants of their humanitarian legal status.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Throws Temper Tantrum, Launches New Trade War With Canada

Donald Trump is furious Canada dared to tax U.S. products.

Donald Trump makes a face during a White House press briefing
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Donald Trump is ending trade talks with Canada after America’s northern neighbor imposed a digital services tax on U.S. technology companies.

The retaliatory duty amounted to a “direct and blatant attack on our Country,” according to Trump—though he did not elaborate on whether that meant his own tariff plan also constituted an attack on countries around the globe.

The president accused Canada of “copying” the European Union, which similarly imposed a tax on some of the biggest U.S. companies providing digital services, including Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft.

“Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday. “We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period.”

But the White House does not appear eager to organize its trade plan that has nauseated American markets for more than two months. The White House said Thursday that the deadline for countries to strike trade deals with the U.S. may be extended past July 9, a deadline that press secretary Karoline Leavitt described as “not critical.”

And in May, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick let slip that he believes reciprocity—or the idea of bringing tariffs between two countries to zero—would be the “silliest thing we could do.”

Trump’s tariff proposals haven’t won the U.S. too much negotiating ground. Instead, countries around the world began observing that—rather than playing the waiting game to meet with the White House over potential trade relief—China’s tough negotiating strategy with the former real estate mogul had actually gotten the Eastern powerhouse a significantly better deal.

In the end, it will be Americans who pay the price when the Trump administration runs out of time on its “90 deals in 90 days” promise. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank would wait to see the residual impacts of the country’s new tariff plan before reducing its key interest rate, as companies have already decided to increase product prices this year in reaction to hampered global supply chains.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Ron DeSantis Sued Over Alligator Alcatraz

An environmental group is seeking to stop the construction of the immigrant detention center in the middle of the Everglades.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Two environmental nonprofit groups are suing to block Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s expedited plans to open “Alligator Alcatraz,” an ICE detention center in the middle of the Florida Everglades.

A nonprofit called Friends of the Everglades, Inc. and another called the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Friday alleging that construction on the new facility was greenlit “without conducting any environmental reviews as required under NEPA, without public notice or comment, and without compliance with other federal statutes such as the Endangered Species Act, or state or local land-use laws.”

The groups sought to halt all activity at the site “unless and until Defendants comply with [National Environmental Protection Act] and related state, federal and local environmental laws and regulations,” which would include completing an environmental impact statement or an environmental assessment, providing time for public comment.

Earlier this week, Noem announced that construction on the $450 million facility would soon begin on a defunct Miami-Dade airstrip adjacent to the Big Cypress National Preserve using funding from FEMA—which Donald Trump’s administration plans to functionally shut down after this year’s hurricane season.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave a tour of the nascent facility on Fox & Friends Friday, touting that immigrants detained there would have showers, baths, and the “ability for food.”

“They’ll have the ability to consult legal rights—if they have that,” DeSantis said.

In addition to environmental impacts, advocacy groups have warned that housing thousands of immigrants in the sweltering heat of the Everglades, surrounded by marshes and their animal inhabitants, amounted to inhumane treatment.

A spokesperson for Ron DeSantis’s office told the Associated Press that the governor looked forward to litigating the case. The lawsuit names multiple federal and state agencies as defendants, including the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has insisted that Florida will be a force multiplier for federal immigration enforcement, and this facility is a necessary staging operation for mass deportations located at a pre-existing airport that will have no impact on the surrounding environment,” said spokesman Bryan Griffin in an email.

Robert McCoy/
/

Pam Bondi Struggles to Answer Key Question on Birthright Citizenship

Donald Trump’s attorney general struggled to explain the new rules on birthright citizenship after the Supreme Court ruling.

Attorney General Pam Bondi testtifies in Congress.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Attorney General Pam Bondi

In a 6–3 ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday restricted lower courts’ nationwide pauses on Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order, though it did not rule on the merits of the order itself.

Now, thanks to the court’s conservative supermajority, the undecidedly unconstitutional order may go into effect, in at least some states, come next month—a prospect that has left many wondering how the Trump administration would enforce it.

During a Trump press conference celebrating the ruling, Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked for some details on that matter but failed to clarify anything.

“Who would be tasked with actually vetting citizenship [under Trump’s policy]?” a reporter asked the attorney general. “Like, would this be a situation where you have nurses and doctors checking for citizenship of parents?”

Bondi offered a nonanswer, citing “pending litigation” and promising answers in October, when, she said, the Supreme Court will decide on the constitutionality of the executive order. (The Supreme Court has not yet agreed to hear another birthright citizenship case or announced its argument schedule for the fall.)

The reporter followed up, asking whether undocumented babies would “be an enforcement priority.”

Growing steely, Bondi replied, “The violent criminals in our country are the priority now.” That answer runs counter to ICE’s own records that, according to the Cato Institute, show the government is “primarily detaining individuals with no criminal convictions,” and that even deportees with convictions are “overwhelmingly” not violent offenders.

Nonetheless, Bondi continued: “But you should all feel safer now that President Trump can deport all of these gangs, and not one district court judge could think they’re an emperor over this administration.” But are we really “safer” now that the courts’ ability to rein in Trump’s lawless orders has been significantly diminished?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

California Governor Hits Fox News With Defamation Suit Over Trump Call

Gavin Newsom has accused Fox News of misleadingly editing a video of Donald Trump.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gestures while speaking
Mario Tama/Getty Images
California Governor Gavin Newsom

Fox News is headed back to court for another massive defamation lawsuit.

California Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he is suing the conservative media behemoth for $787 million after host Jesse Watters claimed that Newsom had lied about a call he had with Donald Trump during the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests.

Newsom accused Watters’s show of lying to viewers about the phone call by airing a misleadingly edited video of Trump to make their point.

“If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences—just like it did in the Dominion case,” Newsom told Politico in a statement. “Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine.”

The sum that Newsom is seeking is nearly identical to the amount that the network paid Dominion Voting Systems when they settled their lawsuit in 2023. Dominion had sued Fox for defamation after Fox accused the electronic voting machine company of stealing the election from Trump.

The California governor is suing in his personal capacity, using funds from his campaign account to cover any fines or possible penalties. He has also said that he’s willing to drop the lawsuit if Fox issues a correction and forces Watters to apologize on air—which doesn’t seem likely. A spokesperson for Fox News told The New Republic that the company was looking “forward to” the case “being dismissed.”

“Gov. Newsom’s transparent publicity stunt is frivolous and designed to chill free speech critical of him,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

In the event that the case settles or goes to trial, Newsom has pledged that all proceeds from the lawsuit will go toward anti-Trump legal causes.

Newsom spoke earlier this month with the president for nearly 20 minutes on the phone after the protests had started, but according to Newsom, the protests “barely” came up, despite his attempts to veer the conversation toward Los Angeles.

“He wanted to talk about all these other issues,” Newsom said of the phone call. “He never once brought up the National Guard. He’s a stone cold liar, he said he did.”

Despite the high bar required for a public official to prove defamation, the governor’s lawyers argued that Fox’s coverage of the call met the legal standard for defamation, potentially harming his reputation with voters for future elections.

The Democrat’s suit holds similarities to another case from the MAGA side, in which Trump sued CBS’s 60 Minutes over what he claimed was a deceptively edited interview with then–Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. That suit, which the network settled, has so far resulted in the exit of two executives from CBS as the suit has become a cornerstone issue in the pending sale of Paramount.

This story has been updated.

