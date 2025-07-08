Trump Accidentally Reveals Core Problem with ICE Fiasco, Angering MAGA | The New Republic
Trump Accidentally Reveals Core Problem with ICE Fiasco, Angering MAGA

As Trump triggers MAGA influencers by saying he might suspend the deportation of farmworkers, a journalist who closely covers ICE explains how Trump exposed major political vulnerabilities that will now get worse.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

At a rally, President Trump declared that he now may suspending deportations for farmworkers and other migrant workers. Trump openly admitted this will anger the “radical right,” by which he likely meant Stephen Miller and others who want every last undocumented immigrant in this country removedor else. Indeed, leading MAGA influencers sharply attacked the move: One declared that it will “break” the MAGA coalition. The other flatly demanded that Trump keep on deporting “grandmothers.” We think all this should be understood as a display of weakness: Trump badly wants the public to think he’s considering relaxing his mass deportation regime precisely when Congress has given him tens of billions of additional dollars for it. We talked to journalist, historian, and podcaster Garrett Graff, who has a new piece on his Substack about what’s coming. He explains why rapid expansion of Trump’s paramilitary force is so dangerous, how his effort to pseudo-moderate on deportations has exposed serious political vulnerabilities, and why he has no easy way out of them. Listen to this episode here.

