Trump’s Toxic Toolkit: Lies, Corruption, Idiocy, Loyalty, Propaganda

We’re a week short now of the six-month mark of Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office, and while a lot remains to be seen (gulp), we should have a pretty clear idea of how a democracy becomes an authoritarian police state. The five key ingredients: lies, corruption, idiocy, loyalty, and most important, a blanket of sedating propaganda swaddling the first four and protecting the administration from any remote hint of democratic consequences or accountability.

The lies are big and small, consequential and petty. And that’s the point. Authoritarians know that you’re not really lying unless you’re lying with absolute and unconditional impunity. They started on day one, with Trump’s inaugural address, when he said the voters gave him a “massive mandate ... like hasn’t been seen in many years” (he won by 1.5 percent). The lies have proliferated ever since, about Elon Musk’s DOGE and so much else.

And these aren’t just lies. They’re complete and intentional inversions of the truth. Iran’s nuclear capability was “obliterated.” Immigration and Customs Enforcement is rounding up only “the worst of the worst.” The Medicaid cuts are just “waste, fraud, and abuse.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem acted swiftly this week in response to the Texas flooding. In case you missed that one, Noem’s edict that she personally had to approve every FEMA contract worth more than $100,000 slowed down the federal response by three days, which is a long time when flood waters are rising and eight-year-old girls are drowning.

The corruption is essential to authoritarian and fascist regimes. Through it, they send a vital message about the extent and nature of their power: We can do whatever we please. Elon Musk is amusingly on the outs now, but think about what Musk and Trump did to this country over the past year. The richest man in the world spent hundreds of millions to elect a corrupt president and was then given the job of destroying government agencies according to a plan (Project 2025) about which the corrupt candidate lied repeatedly while campaigning. Other manifestations have mostly to do with Trump’s unquenchable greed, his infinite need to profit personally from whatever situation he finds himself in. But it’s the First World (if I may use that now-antiquated term) equivalent of small-state dictators of the past surrounding themselves in luxury while their people lacked potable water.