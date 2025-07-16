Transcript: Trump’s Pollster Hits Him with Brutal News as Econ Worsens

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the July 16 episode of the Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.

President Donald Trump had an interesting reaction to the news that inflation accelerated last month, which we learned on Tuesday. In a convoluted chain of reasoning, he said that in fact consumer prices are “LOW,” in effect denying that the inflation news mattered, and as a result the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates. He unleashed a long, angry, bitter rant to this effect to reporters. This comes as Trump’s own pollster put out a startling memo warning that House Republicans are in real trouble in the midterm elections and that people’s economic precarity is a key reason why. All signs are that the economic news will get worse, yet Trump and Republicans seem utterly unconcerned about the politics. We’re trying to unravel all this with economist Kathryn Edwards, who’s one of the better decoders of Trumponomics out there today. Thanks for coming on, Kathryn.

Kathryn Edwards: Thanks for having me back.

Sargent: Let’s start with the inflation news. The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent compared to a year earlier. That’s the fastest since February. Core inflation, which doesn’t include food and energy, is up 2.9 percent. The New York Times described this as an acceleration of inflation. ABC News called it a surge. This is bad news for Trump because all indications are that it’s the result of his tariffs, and also because the tariffs are only beginning to bite. It also seems to mean that the Fed won’t cut interest rates as Trump wants. Kathryn, can you give us a quick overview of what all this data means?

Edwards: We went through something pretty incredible in our economy a few years ago, which was a very severe spike in inflation where the year-over-year growth and prices was above 6 percent. Through the course of pretty steady interest rate policy, which was higher, we were able to get those prices down to below 3 percent. So the growth in prices in the economy is below 3 percent. But the target is 2 percent. So if last month we were at 2.4 and this month we’re at 2.7, it’s not as if we’re in some type of crisis or in some type of severe state that we were a few years ago—but we’re going in the wrong direction. We’re going in the wrong direction for where we want prices to go, and we’re going in the wrong direction for where prices need to be for the Fed to lower interest rates again.

Sargent: And we can be pretty certain that the tariffs—the kind of leading edge of the tariffs—is the reason for the 2.7 percent, right? This is a signal that those tariffs are going to start to bite harder. Can you explain that to us?