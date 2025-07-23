Transcript: Trump’s Fury at Obama Unnerves Experts: “We’re in Trouble”

And what Donald Trump is doing—and in many ways this makes it sound too anodyne, too unimportant—is he is testing the legal limits of the presidency. [That] is the kind of language people use, which is a nice way of saying he’s doing things that should be illegal, or at least should be things that should be condemned by all the democratic norms of this country that have operated for more than 200 years. And yet he does them. And if he does something that is so brazen and his party and the people that he has appointed to the bureaucracy go along with it rather than saying, You can’t do this, or I condemn you breaking these democratic norms, then that’s a signal that he can do it again. So every time somebody does something that pushes the limits of what is acceptable, does something that seems brazen, and, as you mentioned, does something that seems to assert their power—in many ways, if it is not pushed back on, that becomes a new power they have. If we don’t condemn it, if it’s not something that is shut down, all of a sudden that new power is something that is adopted by that would-be authoritarian. And it seems very clear that that is what Donald Trump is doing.

Sargent: Just to tease that out a little more, if I understand you correctly, you’re basically saying that Trump is testing both the Republican Party but also, in an important respect, testing his underlings. If he just preposterously invents pretexts for prosecuting opponents, will his underlings go along? Well, here it sure looks like Tulsi Gabbard, one of those underlings, is very much going along. I don’t know what DOJ will do, but if we understand what Trump is doing as a test, the absurdity of the claim, the absurdity of the pretext tests whether the underlings will carry out lawless actions based on them, correct?

Enos: Yeah, that is correct. And in many ways, that’s one of the most concerning things about what is going on in this second Trump regime: the fact that he has gutted the independence of the bureaucracy. Now, one of the first checks that went away—and this, in many ways, went away during the first four years of Trump.… One of the first checks on his power was that his party failed to oppose him and slowly the people that did oppose him left and they fell into line. And the Republican Party became totally subservient to Donald Trump. What was still the case, though, in the first Trump administration, as it should be in a functioning democracy, is that you had an independent bureaucracy that would not carry out illegal orders. They would not do things that they have sworn an oath to the Constitution not to do, and they had civil service protections and other things that make them independent of these political persecutions.