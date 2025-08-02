The following is the text of a Department of Homeland Security memo obtained by The New Republic, with logistical and biographical information omitted. The original story is here.

HOMELAND SECURITY AND DOD MEETING

[The New Republic omitted logistical details here.]

STAFF: Chief, Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Steven Munoz, Troup Hemenway, and Joseph Guy, Acting Director of ICE, Todd Lyons, CBP Commissioner, Rodney Scott, Liaison Officer, DoD, Philip Hegseth

ATTENDEES: Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

General Gregory Guillot, NORTHCOM Commander

Lieutenant General Chris LaNeve, Senior Military Adviser to SECDEF

Ricky Buria, Senior Adviser to SECDEF

Eric Geressy, Senior Adviser to SECDEF

Patrick Weaver, Senior Adviser to SECDEF

DRAFTER: Philip Hegseth, Liaison Officer to DoD (202) --- ----

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT / 100% SUCCESS

This meeting is a principal level discussion to share needs, priorities and expectations to enhance operational coordination between DHS and DoD in defense of the homeland.

100% success will be achieved by fostering new ideas for how the two departments can better plan for national security and illegal immigration. Positive outcomes and/or action items include:

The U.S. military leadership (the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and NORTHCOM) need to feel — for the first time — the urgency of the homeland defense mission. They need to understand the threat, what’s at stake, and the political importance the administration has placed on this issue.

A verbal agreement to find places where DoD can detail personnel within ICE and CBP (and vice-versa) to increase information sharing, and specifically support nationwide operational planning capabilities.

A clear understanding of each department’s capabilities, limitations and shared objectives

[TNR omitted biographies of personnel and logistical details here.]

TALKING POINTS

Thank you to Secretary Hegseth and Chairman Caine for hosting me and my staff here today.

The mere fact that this meeting is happening with these participants illustrates just how urgent and cooperative the homeland mission has become. This is a priority of POTUS.

I’d first like to thank the DoD for its support up to this point, especially in support of the Southwest border mission.

The cooperation between 10th Mountain and Border Patrol is a perfect example of what kind of results we’re capable [sic] when our two departments lock arms and move forward together.

If I may, I’d like to help illustrate what we’re dealing with here from the DHS side.

You’ve seen the rise in attacks on our officers throughout the news by 700%

We’ve got Central and South American cartels and gangs trafficking drugs, humans, and terror into American cities at will

These same Transnational Criminal Organizations have now been designated by this administration as Foreign Terrorist Organization’s [sic].

That puts this threat on the same plain [sic] as having Al Qaeda or ISIS cells and fighters operating freely inside America.

Everyone here is also aware of our joint work in L.A.

It hasn’t been perfect, and we’re still working through best practices together, but I think it’s a good indicator of the type of operations (and resistance) we’re going to be working through for years to come.

If DoD and DHS are going to be so closely aligned on this homeland mission, meetings like this to set expectations and increase our coordination from the top down and at all levels is crucial.

If nothing else comes from this meeting, I want us all to come to a common understanding of:

what we’re trying to accomplish together,

what DHS, CBP and ICE are up against and exactly what help they need from DoD,

where DoD can best support with personnel and planning,

and what limitations we all have.

To Make America Safe Again, DHS and DoD will need to be in lockstep with each other, and I hope today sets the scene for where our partnership is headed.

BACKGROUND/POLICY

Due to the sensitive nature of the meeting, minimal written policy or background information can be provided in this briefing memo.

SECDEF Hegseth wants this meeting to be a message to the uniform side of DoD emphasizing the urgency of the homeland mission. He wants them to hear from DHS firsthand.

SECDEF wants to hear exactly what ICE & CBP want assistance with from the DoD

After hearing CBP/ICE needs, SECDEF wants DoD to respond and set expectations for limitations DoD could face.

YOU should ask how DoD can ensure that legal guidance or directives for assistance to DHS are properly communicated throughout DoD’s chain of command so that commanders on the ground (like in L.A.) have a clear understanding of what activities they’re supposed to be supporting.