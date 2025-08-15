Democrats Need Fresh Faces and Achievable Ideas to Defeat Trumpism | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Perry Bacon/
Video

Democrats Need Fresh Faces and Achievable Ideas to Defeat Trumpism

Trump is very unpopular—and so are the Democrats. But the party can improve its image.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Zohran Mamdani at an event with labor union activists in New York in July

The Democratic Party’s poll numbers are so bad because the party isn’t trusted to deliver on its ideas, argues Leah Greenberg, co–executive director of the liberal group Indivisible. In the most recent episode of TNR’s Right Now With Perry Bacon, Greenberg emphasized the importance of the party running candidates who are young, new to politics and/or excited to use TikTok and other social media. She acknowledged that some younger Democratic politicians are also uninspiring, but argued that voters won’t give the party a fresh look until it’s not dominated by elderly, long-serving figures such as New York Senator Chuck Schumer. Greenberg, who lives in the Washington, D.C., area, described the nervousness of residents there after President Trump deployed the National Guard in the city. She also said that fighting Trump is harder than during his first term because businesses, universities, and so many other key institutions have capitulated. But she argued massive grassroots protests have weakened Trump’s poll numbers and created a fissure between the president and Elon Musk. You can watch our conversation here.

TNR's Perry Bacon Chats With Indivisible’s Leah Greenberg by The New Republic

Right Now With Perry Bacon 🎙️ | TNR live on Substack

Read on Substack
Perry Bacon

Perry Bacon is a staff writer at The New Republic and host of the TNR show Right Now With Perry Bacon. Prior to TNR, he was a weekly columnist at The Washington Post. Perry has also been a commentator at MSNBC, a fellow at New America and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, and a political writer at Time, TheGrio, NBC News, and FiveThirtyEight. He has covered six presidential campaigns and interviewed Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, John McCain, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi, and numerous other prominent politicians. He is a graduate of Yale University and lives in Louisville, his hometown.

Read More:
Politics, Democrats, Election 2026, Donald Trump, Election 2024, Indivisible