Democrats Need Fresh Faces and Achievable Ideas to Defeat Trumpism

The Democratic Party’s poll numbers are so bad because the party isn’t trusted to deliver on its ideas, argues Leah Greenberg, co–executive director of the liberal group Indivisible. In the most recent episode of TNR’s Right Now With Perry Bacon, Greenberg emphasized the importance of the party running candidates who are young, new to politics and/or excited to use TikTok and other social media. She acknowledged that some younger Democratic politicians are also uninspiring, but argued that voters won’t give the party a fresh look until it’s not dominated by elderly, long-serving figures such as New York Senator Chuck Schumer. Greenberg, who lives in the Washington, D.C., area, described the nervousness of residents there after President Trump deployed the National Guard in the city. She also said that fighting Trump is harder than during his first term because businesses, universities, and so many other key institutions have capitulated. But she argued massive grassroots protests have weakened Trump’s poll numbers and created a fissure between the president and Elon Musk. You can watch our conversation here.

TNR's Perry Bacon Chats With Indivisible’s Leah Greenberg by The New Republic Right Now With Perry Bacon 🎙️ | TNR live on Substack Read on Substack