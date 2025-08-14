Trump Desperately Tries to Excuse Fascist D.C. Takeover in Wild Rant
Donald Trump pushed some false claims about Washington to defend deploying the National Guard to the city.
The U.S. president is still on his quest to cast doubt on crime and safety in the nation’s capital.
In a lengthy post on Truth Social Wednesday evening, Donald Trump attempted to further justify his total takeover of the city’s law enforcement by undermining the credibility of the city’s homicide statistics, which his own administration boasted Monday had hit a 30-year low.
“Washington, D.C., has one of the Highest Rates of Crime in the World, more than many of the most violent Third World Countries,” Trump wrote, claiming that the city’s homicide rate is higher than Mexico City, Bogota, Islamabad, Addis Ababa, and Fallujah, Iraq.
“If D.C. were a State, it would have the highest Homicide Rate of any State in America,” he continued. “The Violent Crime Rate in D.C. has worsened, and the Murder Rate has essentially DOUBLED in just over a decade—But these are only the ‘official’ statistics released by corrupt City Officials. The REAL numbers are many times worse.”
Washington doesn’t even place in the top 50 for the most dangerous cities in the world.
Violent crime has been on the decline in D.C. since 2023, funneling into a nationwide crime drop the following year that saw homicide rates plummet across the country, reported The Washington Post. In 2024, crime in the nation’s capital was down 35 percent from the previous year, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.
But that hasn’t fit into Trump’s narrative. Instead, the commander in chief alleged that a precinct commander had been “suspended for allegedly manipulating the Violent Crime Statistics,” and quoted the D.C. police union as a source for the higher crime rates.
“Because the Democrat Government of D.C. has largely stopped investigating, arresting, and prosecuting most Crime, the published statistics don’t even capture a fraction of the actual Violence,” Trump wrote. He claimed that the city had stopped arresting people for shoplifting, derided schools as “dysfunctional” while describing youth gangs as out of control, and alleged that citizens no longer walked the streets, “essentially becoming captive prisoners in their own city.”
“Citizens are afraid to speak up or, call the Police, lest they be targeted,” Trump wrote. “The REAL Crime Rates are probably five to ten times what has been reported. D.C. has been under siege from thugs and killers, but now, D.C. is back under Federal Control where it belongs. The White House is in charge. The Military and our Great Police will liberate this City, scrape away the filth, and make it safe, clean, habitable and beautiful once more!”
Meanwhile, large crowds in Washington protested law enforcement checkpoints set up around the city Wednesday night, booing and jeering at the increased police presence.