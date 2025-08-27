Americans frustrated with President Trump’s actions need to work collectively and locally, says Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Family Parties. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, he encouraged Americans to join labor unions and other organizations in their own communities. He argued that President Trump’s attempt to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors is an example of both this administration’s authoritarianism and its racism. WFP is deeply involved in Democratic primaries to elect progressive candidates. Mitchell touted the recent successes of WFP-endorsed candidates, notably New York’s Zohran Mamdani. These candidates, he said, offer a model to the broader Democratic Party. Mandami in particular, according to Mitchell, talked about economic issues in ways that resonated with voters across ideological lines but did not ignore or downplay issues of rights and fairness, such ICE deportations in New York City. You can watch this episode here.
Video
“We Can Prevail” Over Trump By Building a Big, Broad Coalition
Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party, argued that aggressive mobilization, particularly at the local level, is critical to weakening Trump.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Trump showing an executive order after he signed it