“We Can Prevail” Over Trump By Building a Big, Broad Coalition

Americans frustrated with President Trump’s actions need to work collectively and locally, says Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Family Parties. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, he encouraged Americans to join labor unions and other organizations in their own communities. He argued that President Trump’s attempt to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors is an example of both this administration’s authoritarianism and its racism. WFP is deeply involved in Democratic primaries to elect progressive candidates. Mitchell touted the recent successes of WFP-endorsed candidates, notably New York’s Zohran Mamdani. These candidates, he said, offer a model to the broader Democratic Party. Mandami in particular, according to Mitchell, talked about economic issues in ways that resonated with voters across ideological lines but did not ignore or downplay issues of rights and fairness, such ICE deportations in New York City. You can watch this episode here.

Fighting MAGA Governance With Working Families Party’s Maurice Mitchell by The New Republic Right Now With Perry Bacon 🎙️ | TNR live on Substack Read on Substack