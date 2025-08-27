“We Can Prevail” Over Trump By Building a Big, Broad Coalition | The New Republic
“We Can Prevail” Over Trump By Building a Big, Broad Coalition

Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party, argued that aggressive mobilization, particularly at the local level, is critical to weakening Trump.

Americans frustrated with President Trump’s actions need to work collectively and locally, says Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Family Parties. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, he encouraged Americans to join labor unions and other organizations in their own communities. He argued that President Trump’s attempt to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors is an example of both this administration’s authoritarianism and its racism. WFP is deeply involved in Democratic primaries to elect progressive candidates. Mitchell touted the recent successes of WFP-endorsed candidates, notably New York’s Zohran Mamdani. These candidates, he said, offer a model to the broader Democratic Party. Mandami in particular, according to Mitchell, talked about economic issues in ways that resonated with voters across ideological lines but did not ignore or downplay issues of rights and fairness, such ICE deportations in New York City. You can watch this episode here.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

