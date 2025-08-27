Trump Is Calling the Supreme Court’s Bluff on the Fed

The attempt to dismiss Cook is probably not lawful. The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 states that members of the Fed cannot be dismissed by the president except “for cause.” Trump claimed that he could remove her because another Trump appointee had accused her of mortgage fraud on what appears to be pretextual grounds. Cook has not been indicted, charged with, or convicted of a crime. She denies any wrongdoing.

Trump is forcing the issue because he believes the court, despite its warnings, will ultimately side with him. One can hardly blame him for the assumption. The justices’ handling of Trump-centric cases over the past two years—on disqualification, on immunity, on deportations, on birthright citizenship, and more—do not inspire confidence in its ability to defend a principle that the conservative majority barely believes in.

The stakes in this particular showdown are immense. Cook is one of seven members of the central bank’s board of governors, which is more commonly known as just “the Fed.” In that role, she helps oversee and shape the federal government’s monetary policy. The board’s job is so vital to the smooth functioning of the American economy that Congress chose to insulate its members from day-to-day politics and, more importantly, from direct presidential control.