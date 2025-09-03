Ro Khanna’s “Moral” Foreign Policy Vision for the Democratic Party

Americans may not care that much about the details of foreign policy, but want to be proud of their country and see it push for justice and fairness abroad, says Representative Ro Khanna, who is considering a 2028 presidential run. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, Khanna sharply criticized the Israeli-Palestinian policies of both the Biden and Trump administrations. He said all Democratic politicians need to embrace a Palestinian state and the suspension of U.S. military aid to Israel until it stops the mass killing of civilians in Gaza. He called for a broader rethinking of U.S. foreign policy around the goals of promoting human rights and improving the economic conditions of people around the world. Here at home, Khanna urged Democrats to focus on an agenda of “economic patriotism.” But he said that the party needed to fight hard against Trump’s noneconomic actions, such as deploying the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and taking rights away from transgender Americans. He also discussed his push for the release of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. You can watch this discussion here.

