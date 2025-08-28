Like It or Not, We Are All D.C. Now

But ultimately none of these publicly available photos and videos are what haunt me most. For nearly a decade, the U.S. Capitol building was my office. It was also the office of my husband, a longtime Senate staffer, for twice as long. And what I think about now when I think about January 6 is one of his former Senate colleagues, a friend of ours, posting after the attack about how she was regularly poring through her boss’s non-classified intelligence reports, checking for active threats to the Senate daycare, one of the only real benefits left for Senate employees.

She was not a national security staffer, but the daycare was where her toddler spent his days as she worked on behalf of the public—essential work that anti-government extremists have vilified to the point that four years later, without vigorous contestation from Democrats or the media, the public has become inured to the idea that it can be erased without impact on our daily lives.

I thought of her this week, as D.C. public schools returned to class, and many of our friends posted photos of smiling-through-lost-teeth kindergarteners, first, and second graders, starting their school years under military occupation. I thought of her last week, when a friend from college posted that her child’s daycare’s end-of-summer picnic in a public park was canceled over fears of an ICE raid. And I thought of her last March, when Senate Democrats caved on a spending bill that not only devastated the social safety net nationwide but also stole $1 billion from Washington, D.C.—including $300 million from D.C.’s public school system. In the lead-up to that vote, I remember desperate posts from some of our friends, with photos of their children, begging their network outside of D.C. to contact their own senators to block the bill that would defund their public preschools because they had no senators representing them who they could call.